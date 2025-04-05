Pamban Bridge: A testament to PM Modi's leadership in infrastructure development (IANS Special)

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), April 5 (IANS) A historic infrastructure project, the new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram to the Indian mainland, has not only enhanced the transportation network but has also bolstered the cultural and spiritual significance of the region. The bridge, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, coinciding with Ram Navami festival, is poised to transform Rameswaram into a major hub for both pilgrims and tourists.

This will also strengthen the economy and provide new job opportunities for residents.

The new Pamban Bridge is a marvel of modern engineering, stretching over 2.078 km with 100 spans and a vertical lift span of 72.5 metres. This makes it taller than the old bridge by three metres, allowing for smoother passage of larger vessels.

With 333 piles used in its substructure and advanced anti-corrosion technologies such as polysiloxane paint, stainless steel, and fibre-reinforced plastic, the bridge is designed for endurance for decades, ensuring safe and sustainable railway and marine operations.

The bridge was initiated in 2019 and has been completed within five years, far ahead of the typical timeline for such complex projects.

This swift completion is a result of the Prime Minister’s clear vision to expedite large-scale infrastructure projects and ensure their timely delivery.

“When the Prime Minister lays the foundation stone for a project, he ensures its completion. This bridge is a perfect example of his leadership and commitment to national development,” said Executive Director of Information & Publicity, Railway Board, Dilip Kumar.

In a conversation with IANS hours ahead of the launching of this bridge, Dilip Kumar spoke about the entire project.

"Rameswaram is a sacred land with a deep connection to the Ramayana period. When Lord Rama came here in search of Mata Sita, it was decided that a bridge would be built between Rameswaram and Lanka, which would allow Lord Rama’s army to cross over and invade Lanka. Before embarking on this journey, Lord Rama performed a prayer to Lord Shiva on the holy land of Rameswaram. After this prayer, the temple that was built there is known as the Ramanathswamy Temple, which holds immense spiritual significance for millions of Indians.

“Every Indian wishes to visit the Rameswaram Dham, one of the four sacred pilgrimage sites in India, during their lifetime. And when railway connectivity is established, it brings immense convenience to the common people. This is why the construction of the new bridge was felt to be essential,” he added.

“The old bridge, which had not been in use for over two decades, was closed for operation due to safety concerns. Now, the new bridge is ready, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to dedicate it to the nation,” Kumar told IANS.

“This bridge is 2.078 km long, with 100 spans and approximately 300 piles. With all these technical features, it is designed to be three meters higher than the old bridge. The bridge also has a vertical lifting span that is 72.5 metres long, which can be raised up to a height of 17 meters, allowing clearance for large ships to pass under it,” he said.

Dilip Kumar further said: “This bridge holds importance for all of us. Whenever a major project is undertaken, it comes with a variety of challenges. However, our technicians, architects, and engineers have overcome all these challenges and completed the construction of this bridge within the stipulated time. They truly deserve congratulations. This bridge is a matter of pride. Every individual should travel across this bridge and experience the wonderful work our country is capable of achieving.”

The bridge will not only facilitate the easy movement of pilgrims but will also spur economic growth in the region. With improved connectivity, the tourism sector will flourish, and there will be an increase in local business activities.

In addition to this, the employment opportunities for the people of Rameswaram will see a significant boost.

