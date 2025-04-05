I-league 2024-25: Shillong Lajong, Delhi FC end season with a goalless draw

Shillong, April 5 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC played out a goalless draw with Delhi FC in their last match of the I-League 2024-25 at the SSA Stadium here on Saturday. The hosts finish their season with 28 points from 22 matches, provisionally in the seventh position in this season’s I-League table; they could still be overtaken by the likes of Sreenidi Deccan FC and Dempo SC.

Delhi FC, on the other hand, already had their fate sealed before the start of the match. They finished bottom of the table with 14 points from 22 matches and will be relegated from the I-League.

Lajong were the dominant side in the encounter, orchestrating the majority of the attacks. They were at Delhi’s throats from the start, Kenstar Kharsong having his header saved in the 21st minute.

Sheen Sohktung also had an opportunity when he was played through on the left by Douglas Tardin, but Delhi FC goalkeeper Lalmuansanga made a smart save. Marcos Rudwere was in one-on-one moments before the half-time whistle, but Lalmuansanga pulled off a point-blank save to maintain parity.

The hosts did not relent in the second half either, but Delhi stood resolute, their one last defiant stand before they were relegated to I-League 2. Lalmuansanga made two crucial saves yet again, around the hour mark.

The visitors had a rare chance late in the second half, when the 18-year-old Akash Tirkey, who was handed the captain’s armband for the game, soared up the left flank and produced a venomous low cross across the face of goal. However, none of the Delhi attackers could get close enough to capitalise on the opportunity.

Lajong captain Renan Paulino received his marching orders after committing a second bookable offence in injury time, as the clock finally ran out on the match.

Churchill Brothers are currently leading the standings in I-League 2024-25 with 39 points from 21 matches with 11 wins and six draws. They are ahead of second-placed Inter Kashi on goal difference as both have the same points after 21 games. Gokulam Kerala are two points behind in third position from 21 matches, with Real Kashmir following close behind on 36 points from 21 games.

