Devara Gets Shock in Tamil Nadu, Theatres Favour Local Films over NTR's Film

Devara is one of the highly anticipated releases in Telugu right now. Starring NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the film will be released worldwide on September 27. Meanwhile, the movie is getting a big release in the Telugu states, but it looks like the film needs help getting to theatres in Tamilnadu. It once again proves that Tamil audiences are less interested in Telugu cinemas.

Despite the film's solid pre-release hype, Devara still needs help with theatre availability. As of now, it is struggling to get single screens, and even theatres need to offer the number of shows one would expect for such a highly anticipated film.

On the flip side, Karthi's film Meiyazhagan is releasing in Tamil. Compared to NTR, Karthi enjoys an extensive fan base in Tamil, and his market also demands a vast number of theatres. But, despite the film running low on buzz, the distributors in TN prefer Meiyazhagan over Devara.

But in Telugu, Asian Movies is distributing the Telugu version of Karthi's film Satyam Sundaram, and it is being allocated with good theatres. If the movie turns out to be good, there's no doubt that Telugu audiences will welcome it with open arms, as they always do for well-made films.

