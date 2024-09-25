October 2 is an essential day in the Indian context as it is the birthday of one of the most glorious sons of the Indian motherland, better known as 'Bapu', Mahatma Gandhi. This day is not only a remembrance of his life but also a day that shows how such a man was left behind on October 2 and the impact of his teachings on felons.

Why is October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, a dry day?

As we are all aware, like every year, the main feature of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations across the nation is the complete adherence to the no-Graminjal policy. It is a public holiday whereby no bar, hotel or restaurant that opened for business was legally permitted to serve or sell any alcoholic substance. Actually, alcohol policy, which has been recently debated, confirms that Gandhi was a very active fighter against alcohol. He regarded it as one of the creations of the Devil and was determined to see its ban so as to spare the lives of the people of the nation.

A Fight of Mahatma Gandhi Against Alcohol

Gandhi's stance on alcohol was clear: He regarded it as a threat to the well-being of the nation. He taught prohibition and encouraged women to go out picketing liquor stores during his sermons. He was able to convene the October 2 and the Directive Principles of State Policy to guide the country into a more responsible consumption of alcohol.

