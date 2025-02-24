March 2025: Full List of Public and Bank Holidays

March is usually a month that's filled with a lot of festivities for people across the country to relish. It is a month of colors, and spirituality and as a result, a lot of holidays will emerge every year owning to these special days. Let us take a look at which of the days in March 2025 will be public and bank holidays. Some of the festivals and occasions mentioned are celebrated across the nation and some are restricted to a few states.

It is important to note down the bank holidays that are present during the entirety of March as it will be disappointing if people travel to a bank and it ends up becoming a holiday.

Without further delay, let us get to know the list of important bank and public holidays for March 2025:

March 1, 2025 - Ramakrishna Jayanti (only observed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam)

March 13, 2025 - Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan (observed Nationwide, regional bank holiday)

March 14, 2025 - Holi (Nationwide, Bank holiday)

March 14, 2025 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (observed only in Maharashtra)

March 20, 2025 - Parsi New Year (celebrated by Gujarat and Maharashtra)

March 23, 2025 - Jamat Ul-Vida (observed in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh - depending on the moon sighting)

March 28, 2025 - Ugadi (celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana)

It is advisable to refer to the local holiday schedule once as March is filled with regional holidays to avoid unnecessary hassle.