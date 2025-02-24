KJo praises the 'My Melbourne' trailer: A remarkable anthology about identity and belonging

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming anthology "My Melbourne" have unveiled the trailer for the movie. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently dropped the trailer on his official IG.

Appreciating the preview, KJo shared the caption, "Four iconic directors from India - Rima Das, Kabir Khan, Onir and Imtiaz Ali join forces to create a remarkable anthology about identity and belonging. Produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM festival director of IFFM. Watch it in cinemas on March 14th across India. Releasing on 6th March in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. Watch the trailer now!"

Set against the backdrop of Melbourne, the project is believed to be inspired by true events. The films have been helmed by acclaimed directors, including Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir.

The trailer introduces the four stories, named "Nandini", "Jules", "Emma", and "Setara". Directed by Onir, "Nandini" delves into the life of a queer man, Indraneel, who reunites with his estranged father in Melbourne to complete a ceremonial ritual. The film explores the complexities of their fraught relationship, the power of forgiveness, and the healing process amid grief.

Kabir Khan's directorial "Setara" explores the story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl who flees from the Taliban and lands in Melbourne. Amid family tensions and past trauma, she finds her sense of belonging through cricket and resilience.

Helmed by Rima Das, "Emma" tells the story of a talented deaf dancer, who grapples with self-doubt and discrimination until a chance meeting with another deaf dancer inspires her to embrace her uniqueness and find her inner strength.

"Jules" which has been made under the direction of Arif Ali narrates the tale of a newly-married Sakshi, who forms an unexpected bond with Jules, a homeless woman. Together, they navigate their personal struggles and discover the power of connection despite their differences.

"My Melbourne" is expected to be released in the cinema halls on March 14.

