Goa Government and Public Holidays 2025: Complete List

Goa, known for its vibrant culture and rich history, observes a range of public holidays throughout the year. These holidays are an important part of the state's calendar, providing opportunities for residents to celebrate religious, cultural, and national events. Marked by festivities, processions, and public gatherings, these holidays reflect the diverse traditions of Goa's people. In 2025, several key holidays will be observed. Here is the complete list of public holidays in Goa.

Public Holidays in Goa (2025)

These holidays are widely observed across the state and are considered official holidays for government institutions, schools, and businesses.

Republic Day - January 26 (Sunday)

Holi - March 14 (Friday)

Gudi Padava - March 30 (Sunday)

Id-Ul-Fitr (Subject to the moon) - March 31 (Monday)

Ram Navami - April 6 (Sunday)

Birth Anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar - April 14 (Monday)

Good Friday - April 18 (Friday)

May Day - May 1 (Thursday)

Id-Ul-Zuha/Bakri Id (Subject to the moon) - June 7 (Saturday)

Independence Day - August 15 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi, First Day - August 27 (Wednesday)

Ganesh Chaturthi, Second Day - August 28 (Thursday)

Gandhi Jayanti - October 2 (Thursday)

Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi - October 2 (Thursday)

Diwali - October 20 (Monday)

Feast of St. Francis Xavier - December 3 (Wednesday)

Goa Liberation Day - December 19 (Friday)

Christmas Day - December 25 (Thursday)

Restricted Holidays in Goa (2025)

These holidays are optional for schools and offices, and institutions may choose whether to observe them:

New Year Day - January 1 (Wednesday)

Makarsankranti - January 14 (Tuesday)

Feast of St. Joseph Vaz - January 16 (Thursday)

Guru Ravi Das Birthday - February 12 (Wednesday)

Shivaji Jayanti - February 19 (Wednesday)

Mahavir Jayanti - April 10 (Thursday)

Vaisakhi/Vishu - April 13 (Sunday)

Maundy Thursday - April 17 (Thursday)

Buddha Purnima - May 12 (Monday)

Feast of Sacred Heart of Jesus - June 27 (Friday)

Muharram - July 6 (Sunday)

Raksha Bandhan - August 9 (Saturday)

Janmashtami - August 15 (Friday)

Hartalika - August 26 (Tuesday)

Onam - September 5 (Friday)

Govardhan Puja - October 22 (Wednesday)

Bhaubij - October 23 (Thursday)

All Soul’s Day - November 2 (Sunday)

Guru Nanak’s Birthday - November 5 (Wednesday)

Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day - November 24 (Monday)

Feast of Immaculate Conception of Mary - December 8 (Monday)

Christmas Eve - December 24 (Wednesday)

New Year’s Eve - December 31 (Wednesday)