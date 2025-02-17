Mahatma Gandhi’s Pic on Russian Beer Cans Draws Worldwide Criticism

Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, is deeply respected by people of all ages in India. However, a recent incident has sparked outrage after a Russian brewery printed his image on beer cans, leading to widespread criticism.

The beer cans, produced by the Russian brand Rewort, have gone viral online, causing controversy. Many people, including politicians, have voiced their displeasure over the use of Gandhi's image on an alcohol product. Suparno Satpathy, a politician and grandson of the late Nandini Satpathy, former Chief Minister of Odisha, was one of the first to raise the issue. In a social media post, he called for Indian authorities to take immediate action and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the matter.

Satpathy’s post quickly gained attention, with many others expressing their anger at the situation. Many questioned the appropriateness of using Gandhi’s image on a product related to alcohol, as Gandhi is known for his strong stance against drinking.

My humble request with PM @narendramodi Ji is to take up this matter with his friend @KremlinRussia_E . It has been found that Russia’s Rewort is selling Beer in the name of GandhiJi… SS pic.twitter.com/lT3gcB9tMf — Shri. Suparno Satpathy (@SuparnoSatpathy) February 13, 2025

This is not the first time Gandhi’s image has been misused in this way. In 2019, an Israeli liquor company came under fire for using Gandhi’s image on its bottles during Israel’s 71st Independence Day celebrations. They later apologized for the mistake. The same year, a Czech brewery was forced to rebrand its Mahatma India Pale Ale after facing similar backlash. In 2015, an American brewery also apologized for using Gandhi’s image on beer bottles and cans.

The use of Mahatma Gandhi’s image on alcoholic products continues to be a sensitive issue, and people are calling for stronger action to prevent such disrespectful acts.