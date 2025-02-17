Rashmika's Hat-Trick Blockbusters: Chhaava, Pushpa 2, Animal

Rashmika Mandanna is on an unstoppable winning streak, delivering back-to-back blockbusters that have cemented her position as one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema. Her portrayal of Srivalli in the Pushpa franchise made her a nationwide sensation, earning her the title of National Crush. She followed it up with a remarkable performance in Animal, which became a massive box office success and a major talking point across the country.

Now, Rashmika has added another feather to her cap with Chhaava, where she plays Maharani Yesubai. The historical drama has taken the box office by storm, raking in over ₹100 crore within just three days of its release and continuing its strong run. With Pushpa 2, Animal, and now Chhaava, Rashmika has delivered a hat-trick of hits, solidifying her stature as a pan-India superstar.

Her upcoming projects, including Sikandar, The Girlfriend, Kubera, and Thama, have now become even more anticipated, given her current momentum. While 2023 was dominated by Animal and 2024 by Pushpa 2, Rashmika has kickstarted 2025 with a bang through Chhaava, reinforcing her status as a true national star.

