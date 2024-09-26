Zareen Khan captures essence of Kashmir in throwback video enjoying 'sarson da saag'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan took a trip down memory lane by sharing a delightful throwback video from her visit to the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir. In the clip, she can be seen savoring the traditional delicacies of 'sarson da saag' and 'makkai di roti' at the beautiful Doodhpathri.

Taking to Instagram, Zareen, who has 15.8 million followers, shared a vibrant Reel video capturing a serene moment in a park. Sitting on a carpet and basking in the sunlight, she looks effortlessly stylish in a yellow sweatshirt paired with blue denim, her hair flowing freely and accessorised with sunglasses.

In the video, Zareen enjoys a delicious meal of sarson da saag and makkai di roti from a charming roadside dhaba at the beautiful Doodhpathri.

She reflects on her childhood memories, saying, "Just enjoying a meal of my fav Sarson da Saag & Makkai di Roti at this roadside dhaaba at the beautiful DoodhPatri reminiscing childhood days where our Khandaan used to go for picnics. Special thanks to @wadiye_sitara & @bhat_subeena for getting this trip planned for me." Her post is filled with nostalgia and gratitude, tagged with #ThrowBack, #Nostalgia, and #TravelGram.

Zareen made her Bollywood debut in 2010 in the epic action film 'Veer' starring Salman Khan. She then appeared in the item number 'Character Dheela' in the film 'Ready' in 2011.

The 37-year-old actress has worked in several Hindi films, such as 'Housefull 2', 'Hate Story 3', 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Aksar 2', and '1921'.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele', directed by Harish Vyas, which explores the friendship between a gay man and a lesbian woman on a road trip. The film also stars Anshuman Jha, Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma in supporting roles.

She has also appeared in music videos like-- 'Pyaar Manga Hai', 'Chann Chann', and 'Eid Ho Jayegi'.

