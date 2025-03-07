Actress Manisha Yadav uses creative skills to come up with new refreshing concept in shared office space!

Chennai, Mar 7 (IANS) On the eve of International Women’s Day, well known Tamil film actress Manisha Yadav, who is best known for her work in critically acclaimed superhits such as Vazhakku En 18/9 and Aadhalal Kaadhal Seiveer, has disclosed how she has used her creative skills to come up with a new refreshing concept in shared office space!

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Manisha Yadav said, “I’m super happy to introduce you’ll to what I’ve have been busy in the last one-and-a-half years or so -- a project that I have put in my sweat and blood (of course my creativity) to bring to you a whole new refreshing concept of a shared office space.”

Stating that as her husband was a builder for commercial spaces and was involved in renting out spaces to IT and non IT companies, she was exposed to a seeing a corporate culture.

“When I met my tenants I felt the places they worked at are so non-motivational, so lifeless and so typical ‘office like’.I always felt no wonder they are stressed when someone is put into a space with four plain walls and the A/c being blasted at a 16 degrees. It makes it a really COLD place (pun intended) after all,” she explained.

This resulted in Manisha coming up with an idea of introducing a themed co working space. The actress said she spoke about her idea to her husband and that he believed in it as well.

“The first thing that came to my mind to change lifeless office spaces into an environment you feel like being surrounded by was - plants!! . But the challenge there was creating an indoor garden of sorts with no direct sunlight and no circulation of air. People who know me know that when I have something on my mind I believe the idea should work. I do make sure it is possible. I will figure it out somehow .And I did !! This needed a lot of maintainance and introduction pf indoor grow lights. So, now we are proudly offering a real green office space , a first of its kind in India !!,” she said and introduced her co-working space as The Yard.

