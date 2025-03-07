Karan Johar can’t keep calm, says ‘Binge it, feel it, and swoon with ‘Nadaaniyan’

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar is brimming with excitement as his film "Nadaaniyan" has released today. In his recent post, he encourages users to “binge it, feel it, and swoon with it.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared the video from the film and wrote, “The day is here...the doors open to a story filled with love, dosti & a lot of ‘nadaani’! Binge it, feel it & swoon with it!!! Watch Nadaaniyan, out now, only on Netflix. #Nadaaniyan.”

Yesterday, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, and it was a star-studded affair. The event was attended by several celebrities, including veteran actress Rekha, Karan Johar, Atlee and his wife Priya, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Mahima Chaudhry, among others. At the screening, KJo made a fashion statement in a black outfit.

"Nadaaniyan," which premiered on Netflix on March 7, stars Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan as Arjun Mehta and Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jai Singh. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, it also features a stellar supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The romantic comedy marks the acting debut of Ibrahim.

After watching the film, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a short clip from "Nadaaniyan" and penned a heartfelt note for her 'baby brother.' In the caption, she wrote, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the movies, this is just the beginning…”

The film follows Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi diva who is determined to create her perfect love story, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever aiming to become the debate team captain. Their lives intertwine when Pia convinces Arjun to pose as her boyfriend for a staged romance. However, what begins as a simple plan soon turns complicated.

