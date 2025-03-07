Actor Neeraj Madhav thanks director Vishnu Raghav for convincing him to play Vinod in ‘Love Under Construction’

Chennai, Mar 7 (IANS) Popular Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav, who has played one of the leads in the recently released web series Love Under Construction, has now thanked director Vishnu Raghav for convincing him to play the lead character and making him realize what he had been missing.

Taking to his Instagram timeline to pen a lengthy post, Neeraj Madhav wrote, “@vishnuraghav I owe you bigtime! Thanks for convincing me to play Vinod and making me realise what I’ve been missing.”

Stating that it had been a while since he had played relatable boy-next-door characters, Neeraj said such characters had indeed been “the foundation” of his acting career.

“Moved on to explore and experiment more challenging stuff, but playing Vinod reminded me, this is my comfort zone and people are loving it too!,” said Vinod, who showered praises on the director for his writing skills.

“#LUC and every character in it has so much life. I was already impressed by your writing, but I’m super glad how very well it has translated onto the screen. You deserve all the praise and more. Cheers aliyaa ! #LoveUnderConstruction”

Apart from Neeraj Madhav, the series features a host of actors. Among these, Aju Varghese and Gouri G. Kishan are part of the lead. Anand Manmadhan, Ann Saleem, Ganga Meera, Kiran Peethambaran, Manju Sree Nair and Saheer Mohammed play pivotal characters in the series.

Directed by Vishnu G Raghav, who is best known for having directed the courtroom drama, ‘Vaashi’, the series has cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly and music by well known music director Gopi Sundar.

Editing for the series has been taken care of by Arju Benn and its art direction by Boban.

