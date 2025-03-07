Maharashtra: 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' celebrated with enthusiasm in Nala Sopara

Nala Sopara (Maharashtra), March 7 (IANS) On March 7 every year, the nation observes 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas,' a day dedicated to spreading awareness about the 'Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana' an initiative aimed at making essential medicines more affordable and accessible to all.

This year, the celebration took place in the heart of Nala Sopara West at the Chaware Complex, where a vibrant and well-attended event took place, drawing attention to the significant impact this scheme has on local communities.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from residents of Nala Sopara, Vasai, and Virar, all of whom shared their experiences and voiced their appreciation for the government's effort in launching Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.

The scheme, launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, aims to provide affordable, high-quality medicines through a network of dedicated Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The scheme has proven to be a lifeline for middle-class families, enabling them to save substantially on their medical expenses while accessing quality healthcare.

Many attendees praised the initiative, with several emphasising how the availability of affordable generic medicines at these centres has dramatically reduced their monthly healthcare costs.

Speaking to IANS, Vilas Gopal Mistry, a 76-year-old local resident, shared his heartfelt testimonial.

He explained how he had been battling chronic conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes for years, and how the 'Jan Aushadhi' medicines had changed his life.

"Previously, my monthly medical expenses were as high as Rs 5,000," Mistry said.

"But now, thanks to 'Jan Aushadhi,' my costs have reduced to just Rs 500, saving me over Rs 4500 every month. This initiative, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been a blessing, not just for me, but for many others like me," he added.

Babu Devji Nagar, another beneficiary, praised the affordability of 'Jan Aushadhi' medicines, particularly in managing his wife’s post-heart attack treatment.

“I’m a poor man, and my wife, despite her health condition, has to work. She also depends on these affordable medicines, which help us stay afloat financially,” he said, deeply appreciative of the scheme’s impact on the lives of the underprivileged.

Awadhesh Tiwari, Director of the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' in Nala Sopara West, elaborated on the initiative’s broader benefits.

He highlighted how, nationwide, the initiative has saved people millions of rupees by providing medicines at nearly 50 per cent of the price found in regular pharmacies.

“Here in Nala Sopara alone, our customers collectively save Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh every month. These savings are critical for people managing chronic conditions like diabetes, where monthly expenses on medicines could otherwise reach Rs 5,000,” Tiwari added.

He emphasised that the medicines available at these centres are of the same high quality as their branded counterparts.

The event was also graced by BJP leaders such as Mahendra Patil, President of the BJP Vasai Virar District, who reflected on the origins of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras.'

He reminded the audience how the scheme championed by Prime Minister Modi has transformed the lives of senior citizens who often struggle with the high costs of essential medicines.

"With the establishment of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras,' many elderly citizens, who once spent Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per month on medications, now pay as little as Rs 100 to Rs 150," Patil said, underscoring the immense relief brought to countless families.

As part of the nationwide campaign, 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' is celebrated with various awareness activities throughout the week leading up to March 7, with events running from March 1 to 7.

