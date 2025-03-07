Vijay Varma's First Post Amidst Breakup Rumors with Tamannaah Bhatia

The latest news of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's rumored breakup has been trending, but the actor has opted to keep quiet about the rumors rather than responding to the gossip. Vijay, who is in Jaipur, is set to host a show and has been giving fans a sneak peek into his preparations on social media.

A Glimpse into Vijay's Schedule

Sharing on Instagram Stories, Vijay shared a line of pictures of his rehearsals, providing people with a behind-the-scenes peek at his preps for the awards night. One of them had him all "hosty," while in another, he was seen alongside Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, captioned "Partners in Rhyme."

Breakup Rumors: What's the Truth?

There have been rumours of Vijay and Tamannaah's split over the last week, with news indicating that the two broke up over disagreements about their future as a couple. Sources indicate that Tamannaah, who is in her mid-30s now, wanted to settle down, which became an issue of contention between the two.

Neither Vijay nor Tamannaah has commented.

Even though the news was rumoured, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay made any official statements regarding the state of their relationship. Nevertheless, insiders close to the couple indicate that they intend to stay as close friends, both showing respect and appreciation for one another.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started dating in 2022 while working on 'Lust Stories 2'. The two actors, famous for their on-screen chemistry, had already confirmed that they were dating in June 2023. Fans may have believed the news of their split, but they still appreciate their performances and wish them good luck in their respective careers.

