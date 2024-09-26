Ram Charan's Wishes to NTR, Devara and Koratala Siva

Mega Power Star Ram Charan, a dear friend of NTR and co-actor in RRR, expressed his best wishes to NTR and the Devara team. As the film hits theaters worldwide tomorrow, Ram Charan's wishes were warmly welcomed.

Also read: Devara Comparison with Two Hollywood Movies

Ram Charan took to X and wrote, "Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow. @tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @anirudhofficial @NANDAMURIKALYAN @RathnaveluDop @sabucyril@sreekar_prasad"

Also read: Devara First Review Out, NTR is Terrific

With this act, Ram Charan proved he is a true darling and a good well-wisher. Once again, Charan and NTR's camaraderie and bromance are openly displayed. This is a good act from Charan. NTR's fans are hailing Ram Charan for his sweet gesture.