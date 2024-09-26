Devara Comparison with Two Hollywood Movies

The movie Devara, starring NTR and directed by Koratala Shiva, will be released in theatres tomorrow, September 27. Tickets are selling quickly, and the premiere shows will be at midnight, which is a massive boost among fans.

The music director of the movie Anirudh posted some appealing thoughts recently. He told them he was shocked at the scenes he got to witness while recording the soundtrack. To add the cherry on top of everything to make the viewer's experience even better, he did most of the re-recording of the movie abroad. He said the movie was an action drama on a large scale akin to "Avengers" and "Batman". Anirudh eagerly awaits the fans' reaction after watching "Devara" on September 27, and he plans to watch the first show with NTR fans.

Koratala Shiva, who previously directed the blockbuster Janata Garage, helmed Devara. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress and Saif Ali Khan in crucial roles. Sudhakar and Harikrishna produced it, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the presenter. The official release date is September 27.

