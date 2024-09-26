NTR's Devara: Kickass Interval Bang from Koratala Siva with Poetic Touch

Buzz has it that NTR's Devara will have a kickass interval bang with director Koratala Siva's signature style. Koratala Siva's mark will be evident. Interestingly, Siva added poetic touch to the interval sequence. This is raising a lot of curiosity among NTR's die-hard fans. Curiosifty is being build on the interval bang.

"Particularly, the interval sequence will be a massacre, but the fight scene will feel like a painting," Koratala explains. "As we showcased in the teaser, the blood completes the crescent moon into a full moon. It’s poetic, almost like a painting. While there’s blood and intense action, we’ve ensured it looks beautiful on screen. It doesn’t feel like raw violence because it emerges organically from the story."

Additionally, the team is confident that the twist at the end of the first part will provide the perfect setup for the sequel, leaving fans eager for more. Koratala is optimistic that Devara will not face the same disappointment as his previous film, Acharya. Unlike Siva's previous films, Devara is packed with intense action sequences, yet Koratala insists that the violence is portrayed in an artistic way.

Alongside NTR, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and other key actors. The first part of the film is set to release tomorrow i.e September 27th which is only a few hours away.

