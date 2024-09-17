Bigg Boss Hindi 18 : Salman's whopping Remuneration

Bigg Boss Season 18 is coming! Salman Khan, the iconic host, is back after a brief hiatus from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. This season, which will air on Colors TV in Hindi, is expected to premiere in October 2024 and will run for 14 weeks.

Salman Khan's return has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see him reprise his role. Rumors suggest he will receive a staggering ₹350 crore as remuneration, making him the highest-paid host in Indian television history. With 15 consecutive seasons under his belt, Salman's association with Bigg Boss remains unparalleled.

Bigg Boss remains one of India's most popular reality shows, transcending language barriers and captivating audiences nationwide. Fans can expect drama, excitement, and Salman's inimitable style as the show kicks off.



