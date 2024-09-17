September 18: Holiday for Schools, Colleges Unlikely!

Due to Sunday, Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Nimajjanam schools, colleges, and several offices got holidays in a row. September 14 was the second Saturday that was a holiday; the government decided to cancel it as schools got holidays for many days due to rains and floods. Today, September 17, is a holiday for Ganesh Nimajjanam, September 16 was yesterday for Milad-un-Nabi, and September 15 is Sunday.

There are many speculations regarding the September 18 holiday for many reasons. Students are expecting holidays tomorrow as there is a chance of Ganesh Nimajjanam continuing tomorrow. However, the government has not made any official announcement regarding the holiday tomorrow. As per the reports, there is a high chance there is no likely holiday tomorrow.

