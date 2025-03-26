L2 Empuraan vs Sikandar: Mohanlal Beats Salman Khan, Hands Down!

The Malayalam movie industry is waiting with bated breath over the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest directorial L2: Empuraan, the second part in the Lucifer trilogy, starring the legendary Mohanlal. In the recent past, there has never been a movie that has generated as much hype as Empuraan in Malayalam cinema.

The pre-sales numbers say the same. The movie has already grossed Rs. 50 crores worldwide in advanced booking numbers and has emerged as the biggest-grossing Mollywood film in terms of pre-sales numbers. The film, which releases on 27th March, is all set to enthrall not just Malayalam audiences but movie fans across the world with its high-octane and thrilling narrative.

With just 2 days to go for its theatrical release, L2: Empuraan will shatter more records at the box office. It will be a busy Friday this week at the cinemas as Salman Khan's Sikandar is also eyeing a blockbuster release.

Salman Khan is in search of a hit, and Sikandar promises to be that film for the Bollywood star. He teamed up with AR Muragadoss for the first time, and the trailer promises an intense action entertainer filled with romance and fight sequences.

The film's advanced bookings opened yesterday, and so far, the movie has failed to capture any buzz in the audiences. This is concerning for Bollywood, as no film except Chhaava managed to pull audiences to the theaters.

While Salman Khan's stardom remains intact in several regions up North, his recent films haven't lived up to the expectations, and this could be one of the main reasons for the advanced booking numbers not showing any sort of growth.

However, trade pundits remain optimistic that Sikandar will pick up pace in the next two days and emerge a strong contender in the weekend box-office race that's filled with south Indian releases.