Following the unimpressive performance of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) at the box office, Mr. Perfect and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan went on a break. Now, the latest update claims the 3 Idiots actor is in talks with the notable director Lokesh Kannaraj for his next project.

This was revealed by Telugu entertainment portal Aakashavaani on their official X account on Sunday.

“BIG BREAKING - A Mindblowing Combo!! #AamirKhan, #LokeshKanagaraj and #MythriMovies are teaming up for a PAN India film soon. According to our very reliable sources, the project is CONFIRMED,” Aakashavaani captioned their post.

BIG BREAKING - A Mindblowing Combo!!#AamirKhan, #LokeshKanagaraj and #MythriMovies are teaming up for a PAN India film soon. According to our very reliable sources, the project is CONFIRMED. pic.twitter.com/NJx8PBbgzY — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) August 18, 2024

The report further says that the discussion among Aamir, Lokesh and Mythri Movies has reportedly reached an advanced stage and the upcoming project will be a Pan-India film. The official announcement will be likely soon, it added.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was seen on Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Chapter 2’ chat show. The promo shows the Laal Singh Chaddha actor describing Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as handsome actors. He also discussed the trolling Rhea faced after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide in 2020 and many people started blaming her for it.



