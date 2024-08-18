Did Sreeleela reject Tollywood superstar’s mega offer?

Sreeleela is considered as one of the most popular actresses in Tollywood. She has not only worked alongside the A-listers like Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan early in her career but also carved a niche for herself in the film industry.

Of late, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated socio-fantasy film 'Vishwambhara' alongside Trisha Krishnan has been in the news. The film directed by Mallidi Vassishta is being produced under the banner of UV Creations.

As per reports, the makers of the upcoming movie were keen on getting Sreeleela onboard for a special item song, however, the Guntur Kaaram politely refused the offer. Ever since she has become a topic for discussion on social media as nobody can think of saying no to a role, however small it be maybe, in Chiranjeevi’s movie. It is not confirmed whether the makers of 'Vishwambhara' did approach the actress; if they did, was it for a cameo or a special item number.

The shooting for Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Vishwambhara' is going on at a brisk pace. The film is slated for release in theatres on January 10, 2025 ahead of Sankranti. In addition to Trisha Krishnan, Surbhi, Isha Chawla, Ramya Pasupuleti and Naveen Chandra are also playing pivotal roles in the movie.

