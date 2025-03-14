Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt: Age Gap, Dating Timeline, and More!

Yesterday, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan dropped surprising news for fans as he announced that he has found love in life again and has been dating a woman named Gauri for the past 18 months. Aamir went into detail about how romance sparked between him and Gauri, while also taking a jibe at paps over how he managed to escape their Hawkeyes to spend time with Gauri.

Gauri is currently the partner/director at Bblunt, a hairdressing salon in Mumbai. She has been holding that position for the past couple of decades and has also known Aamir Khan for 25 years. According to recent reports, Gauri has a multicultural background and this was one of the reasons for her bond to turn into a beautiful relationship with Aamir Khan.

Going by the reports, Gauri must have been around 45 years of age and there will easily be a 15-year age gap between her and Aamir. Aamir turned 60 and when asked about getting married for the third time, the legendary Bollywood actor said that he is currently at peace with his life and has no intentions of getting hitched. However, Aamir didn't completely reject the idea and said that the future will decide what happens.

In his 60th birthday bash, Aamir introduced Gauri to his Bollywood colleagues Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Reportedly, Gauri stays away from films and barely watches movies. But, she managed to watch Lagaan and Dangal - two memorable films in her beau Aamir's career. Throughout his interaction with the media on his birthday, Aamir Khan was glowing and it's a clear indication that he is at peace with his life.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in "Sitaare Zameen Par", directed by RS Prasanna. Besides this, the superstar is yet to announce his future projects as speculations are rife that he is doing a role in Rajnikanth's "Coolie", helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

