Rajinikanth’s Coolie OTT: Amazon Prime Bags Rights for ₹120 Crore

Coolie, the much-awaited film starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is nearing the end of filming. With shooting wrapping up, post-production work will begin soon. The movie has already created a lot of excitement in the industry, and business discussions are underway.

Reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has secured the OTT streaming rights for a significant ₹120 crore, though an official announcement is still awaited. Negotiations for satellite distribution and other rights are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has built huge anticipation due to the collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film features a stellar cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj.

With its grand production under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is poised to be a major release this year.