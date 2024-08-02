Yellow alert: Schools closed across Kerala on August 2!

Due to adverse weather conditions, all educational institutions, including coaching centres and stations, are closed on August 2 in Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasragod districts in Kerala. The district collector of Palakkad has declared a holiday for schools, Anganwadi centres, and tuition centres, but educational institutes like Navadoya are allowed to open.

Recently, Wayanad, Kerala, witnessed massive landslides that killed hundreds of people and created chaos in normal livelihoods. Today, August 2, was declared a holiday as various places were experiencing heavy rainfalls and waterlogging. Many schools in these areas were used as relief camps, but examinations and interviews will be held as per the schedule.

According to the reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow alerts for several districts: Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram. They say the rains will continue until August 5.

