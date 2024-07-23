Apply now! Tomorrow is the last date for SSC CGL 2024

Tomorrow is the last day to apply for the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) CGL 2024 examination. SSC has released the notification for the 17,727 vacancies, with the earlier date being 24 July 2024. Eligible candidates apply for the exam before its last date.

Eligibility criteria: Eveyr Bachelor Degree graudate

Age limit: 18 to 30 years.

The candidates can apply for the computer-based test online through the official website.

The salary range for the selected candidates is Rs.25,000/- to Rs. 1,51,000 /-. This exam filled the posts of Assistant Section Officer, Executive Assistant, Sub Inspector, Junior Statistics Officer, etc.

Official website: ssc.gov.in

