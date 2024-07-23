Marseille, July 23 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined the Ligue 1 club Marseille on an initial loan deal for the 2024-25 season.

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Marseille on loan

The 28-year-old midfielder has joined the club on loan with an option to buy after successfully passing his medical.

After playing in the youth teams of FC Copenhagen and Brondby IF, Hojbjerg made his professional debut at Bayern Munich club. His time at Bayern, interspersed with two formative experiences in the form of loans to FC Augsburg and Schalke 04, also allowed him to be called up to the Danish national team at the age of 18 and to add the Bundesliga and the German Cup to his list of achievements.

Hojbjerg was then signed for Southampton FC in 2016. With the Saints - of which he quickly became captain - the defensive midfielder played 134 matches and impressed in the Premier League. His technical quality, his work in midfield and his propensity to recover balls made him a real leader in the English championship and caught the eye of Tottenham, the club with which he signed in the close season in 2020.

The Danish midfielder continues his progression with the London club. In 4 seasons, he played 184 matches, scored 10 goals and provided 16 assists for Spurs .

An experienced player with 36 European Cup matches and more than 80 selections, Hojbjerg was even elected to the typical Euro 2020 team, actively contributing to the journey that led his selection to the semifinals.

Trained in particular by Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho during his career, the Dane comes to strengthen Roberto De Zerbi's squad.

