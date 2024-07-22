Telangana:10,000 RTC vacancies to be filled in 5 years!

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced good news about the 10,000 vacancies in RTC. On July 20, a review meeting was held at Bus Bhavan, during which recruitment was informed.

The organization has emphasized to the government that there is a scope of 10,000 RTC vacancies emergence in the coming five years. They stated that 2000 employees will retire every year starting this year. This led to 2000 vacancies every year, concluding in 10,000 vacancies in 5 years. There are no retirements in 2020 and 2021 because of the increase in retirement age from 58 to 60.

The retirement of RTC employees started in 2022, creating 2325 vacancies. The authorities show that 2196 are to be retired this year, 1859 in 2025, 2001 in 2026, and 1927 in 2027. According to the reports, nearly 10,000 RTC employees are to be retired by 2029, giving more chances for job seekers. The job calendar is said to be clear, and the finance department gave the green flag to 3,035 vacancies.



Also read: Railway Recruitment Board announced 7,934 JE vacancies. Check here!