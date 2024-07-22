Janhvi Kapoor embodies flirtatious energy in ‘Shaukan’ from ‘Ulajh’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer film 'Ulajh' have released the first song from the film on Monday.

The song, titled 'Shaukan', is a dance number and has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev.

The song has been composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

The music video shows Janhvi in sultry outfits, embodying flirtatious and playful energy as she parties.

Talking about the song, Janhvi said: "I have always been a fan of Neha's songs, and collaborating with her for the first time on 'Shaukan' is one thing off my wish list. This song is incredibly upbeat and will make you want to hit the dance floor. It's hot, glamorous, and groovy. I think Shashwat, Jubin, and Neha have created another masterpiece.”

For Neha Kakkar, singing 'Shaukan' along with Jubin was a terrific experience.

The singer said: “Kudos to Shashwat for making this banger. 'Shaukan' is not just another party number; it's a vibe. Can't wait for my fans to hear the song and groove to the beats.”

Jubin Nautiyal added: "It's a pleasure to collaborate with Shashwat and Neha. They are incredible artists, and our tastes in music align perfectly. Janhvi and Gulshan’s on-screen chemistry has taken the song a notch higher. I hope all my fans love the track as much as I do.”

'Shaukan' is released under the label of Sony Music India and is available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.