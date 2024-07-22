Railway Recruitment Board announced 7,934 JE vacancies. Check here!

The Railway Recruitment Board of India has announced a notification on 7,934 Junior Engineer(JE) posts. The application starts on July 30 and ends on August 29 this year. Candidates must be 18-35 years old to be eligible for the position.

B.Tech/B.E graduates can only apply for this test. The Recruitment board will select the candidates through CBT-1, CBT-2, and Medical examination. The government has yet to release the examination dates. The starting or basic salary for this post is Rs. 35,000, with additional allowances. Job seekers and aspirants are requested to apply for the examination immediately once the process is live.

Official website: rrbcdg.gov.in

