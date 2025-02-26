The Indian Railways Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of Assistant LocoPilot Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1). As there are multiple zones available, candidates will have to go to their specific zonal website and check their results. RRB has been releasing the results zonal-wise, starting with Mumbai.

The ALP CBT 1 examination was held from November 25 to November 29 last year in online mode in various locations across the country. 18,799 posts were to be filled by the RRB for Assistant Loco Pilot post and the exam was conducted to fill in these vacancies.

How to Download RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board

Click on 'CEN-01/2024 Result of 1st Stage CBT for Assistant Loco Pilots'

Enter your registration details

Download the ALP scorecard.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the zonal websites where links will be uploaded to view and download the result. For the RRB Secunderabad zone, a total of 758 posts needed to be filled. Amongst these 758 vacancies, East Coast Railway- Secunderabad occupies 199 vacancies and the remaining 559 vacancies go to South Central Railway.

The Railway Recruitment Board is opening results zone by zone and candidates are hereby informed to remain patient while checking their results.