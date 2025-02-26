Tamannaah Bhatia offers prayers to Lord Shiva during Maha Shivratri

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri by offering prayer to Lord Shiva. The clip shared by the diva on her Instagram handle shows her doing tilak on the shivling as part of the puja.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful in white ethnic wear, with her hair tied in a tight bun.

In addition to this, dropping a picture of her visit to the Maha Kumbh, she wrote on her IG stories, "Wish you all a blessed Maha Shivratri...Har Har Mahadev... Har Har Gange."

Tamannaah Bhatia took a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Sharing glimpses from her religious visit, Tamannaah Bhatia penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Revealing that she felt the power of spirituality during the Maha Kumbh, the actress wrote, "As I stood at the sacred Sangam surrounded by millions of devotees, I felt the power of spirituality and collective energy. The Maha Kumbh is a reminder that we are all connected."

Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia launched the teaser of her forthcoming Telugu supernatural thriller "Odela 2" at the Maha Kumbh. Sharing her experience, she added, "Immersing myself in the sacred bath while launching the teaser of #Odela2, a movie that is all about the power of divinity, made the day extra special. May the divine energies continue to guide us & connect us all. Har Har Gange."

She will be seen playing the role of a Sadhvi named Shiva Shakthi in her next. "Odela 2" talks about how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces.

Ashok Teja has directed the sequel to Sampath Nandi’s 2022 film, "Odela Railway Station". The film has been produced under the Sampath Nandi Teamworks banner, along with D Madhu of Madhu Creations.

The project features Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in prominent roles.

Ajaneesh Loknath of 'Kantara' fame has composed the tunes for the drama. While Soundar Rajan S has performed the camera work for the flick, the editing has been done by Tammiraju.

