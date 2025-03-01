RRB Group-D Recruitment: Last Day to Apply for 32438 Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has annouced openings for more than 32000 vacancies recently and the last date for candidates to fill the applications and submit the same is today (1st March, 2025). The application process for Group-D Level-1 recruitment started from 23rd January, 2025. Previously, the last date of application was decided to be 22nd February, 2025. Now, that was changed to 1st March till 11:59 pm.

RRB Group-D Level-1 Application: Last Day Today

The qualification to apply for these 32000 vacancies is passing marks in 10th standard. After filling the application, candidates will have time till 3rd of March 2025 to pay the online fees. Candidates will also be given a chance to correct their application form. This correction window will be open from 4th to 13th March.

Out of 32,438 vacancies that are available, 4785 vacancies are in Delhi. Mumbai follows Delhi with 4672 vacancies. Besides passing 10th standard, candiddates must also have the ability to do the following: Complete a 100 meter race within 2 minutes by carrying a 35 kg weight and complete the 1000 meter race in 4 minutes and 15 seconds. This criteria is for male candidates.

For female candidates, they must complete 100 meters within 2 minutes by carrying a weight of 20 kg and complete 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

Candidates are advised to head to the url: https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/ and apply before the deadline closes.

Age limit for RRB Group-D Recruitment

Candidates must have a minimum of 18 years age and a maximum of 36 years of age. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully for further details.

RRG Group-D Salary

Those who get selected will receive a salary of Rs.18000 per month under the 7th Pay Commission.