Punjab Schools Winter Holidays: Will Government Extend till January 31?

As the cold wave is getting worse in Punjab, parents are getting worried about their children's safety. Since schools were to reopen on January 7, most of them are now asking the government to extend the winter vacation.

Neighboring Chandigarh has already been active in tackling tough weather conditions. Schools have changed their timing schedules so that the students face no problem at all, and in Punjab, parents were seeking such relief too. For example, students up to class 8 are attending online classes, while classes 9 to 12 have altered the school hours.

Emboldened by Chandigarh's initiative, Punjab parents are pressing the state government to follow suit. They argue that extending the winter vacation or adjusting school timings would safeguard their children's well-being.

As the wait continues, parents and students remain anxious about the government's next move. Will the winter vacation be extended, or will schools reopen as planned? The government's decision, expected soon, will bring much-needed clarity to the situation.

