January 7 - 12 OTT releases: Latest Movies and web series to watch

January 6 to 12, 2025, is going to be an exciting week for OTT enthusiasts! This week, various popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and Hoichoi are all set to release a plethora of new and engaging content, including movies, web series, and documentaries. A total of 17 new titles are lined up for release, ensuring that viewers have a wide range of options to choose from.

Here are some of the recent OTT releases that you wouldn't want to miss:

New Web Series Releasing Today

Shark Tank India Season 4 - SonyLIV, January 6

Reality Show - This show will feature the new season and allow the next-generation entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to the panel of investors.

The Breakthrough - Netflix, January 7

Swedish mini-series: It's about a detective and a genealogist trying to solve the mystery of double homicide.

Nikhoj Season 2 - Hoichoi (January 12)

The series will follow DCP Brinda Basu as she continues to be enmeshed in a web of deceit while working on her daughter's disappearance case.

Alpha Males Season 3 - Netflix (January 10)

This series explores the lives of four close friends, who, when navigating through paternity, romance, and sex in a new era of masculinity, find themselves in more complicated situations.

New OTT Releases Movies

Hound's Hill - Netflix (January 8)

A Polish crime thriller about a successful novelist who is blackmailed about a past murder.

Subteran - Netflix (January 8)

A Romanian crime thriller about a young mother who uncovers a secret involving the identity of the Bucharest gang responsible for her fiancé's death.

American Primeval - Netflix (January 9)

An untimely journey: A two-season, mini-series telling the mother and son running for their past life, become another family fighting towards the severe desert landscape across forming the beginning West America was meant to embrace.

Asura- Netflix Jan. 9

A mini-drama web show from the makers of Asia focusing on Japanese-based four Sisters from a father-exposed affair for one of those females.

Sabarmati report 12

( Zee 5 movie site)

A political drama based on the life of a journalist who was investigating the Godhra train burning that took place in Gujarat in 2002.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing - Disney+ Hotstar, January 10

A horror series based on twins Devin and Cece moving to Brooklyn for the summer with their recently divorced dad.

Ad Vitam - Netflix, January 10

An action movie that deals with the story of a former elite agent who eventually gets himself stuck in a complicated situation when he is caught up by a ghost from his past who attacks him and his pregnant wife.

On Call - Amazon Prime Video (January 9)

A procedural drama, it follows a Long Beach Police Department training officer Traci Harmon and her rookie partner Alex Diaz as they drive around Long Beach, CA to combat all sorts of challenges on patrol.

New Theatre Releases

Fateh - Theatres (12 Jan)

Action-romance is the story of an ethical hacker and a man with a mysterious past, teaming up to finish off a vicious cybercrime syndicate.

Game Changer - Theatres 12 Jan

Political action thriller, which chronicles the journey of an honest IAS officer with anger issues as he vows to change India so that it would not be corrupt like a man who never had a dream.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera - Theatres 12 Jan

An action thriller that picks up immediately after the events of Den of Thieves (2018) as Nicholas O'Brien sets out on a mission to track down Donnie Wilson.

