Game Changer, Rekhachithram, Fateh: Top OTT and Theatre Releases Between Jan 6 – 13

This week promises a range of exciting movie and OTT releases, with major films set to hit theaters and popular series making their way to streaming platforms.

Theatrical Releases:

Game Changer

Release Date: January 10

Action-thriller enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which is set to take the big screen by storm. The film promises high-octane action sequences and gripping moments.

Fateh

Release Date: January 10

Directed by Sonu Sood in his directorial debut, Fateh follows a retired special ops officer who is forced to return to the world of danger when a young girl goes missing in his quiet village. The film stars Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Rekhachithram

Release Date: January 10

A thrilling murder mystery centered around the decades-old disappearance of a nun, Rekhachithram sees CI Vivek Gopinath unraveling dark secrets while investigating recent killings. The film features Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, and Manoj K. Jayan.

Daaku Maharaaj

Release Date: January 12

Nandamuri Balakrishna stars in this supernatural action film as a skilled robber who must battle demonic forces to survive. Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj also stars Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela.

Nosferatu

Release Date: January 10

A remake of the 1922 silent classic, Nosferatu tells the story of a young woman caught in the terrifying grip of Count Orlok, a mysterious evil creature. Directed by Robert Eggers, the film stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Release Date: January 10

The sequel to Den of Thieves sees Sheriff Big Nick crossing into the criminal underworld as he teams up with a notorious thief to pull off an audacious diamond heist. Gerard Butler returns alongside O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Evin Ahmad.

OTT Releases:

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Release Date: January 10

Available on Disney+ Hotstar, this series based on R. L. Stine's Goosebumps novels follows Anthony, a recently divorced father, as he investigates his brother’s mysterious disappearance in 1994. His children believe their uncle was taken by ghosts, setting off a chain of eerie events.

Black Warrant

Release Date: January 10

Netflix introduces this gripping thriller set within Tihar Jail, India's largest prison. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the story follows an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and his team as they confront the ruthless inmates who threaten to take control of the facility. The series stars Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhat.

The Sabarmati Report

Release Date: January 11

Streaming on Zee5, The Sabarmati Report takes on the investigative journey of a journalist uncovering the truth behind the infamous 2002 Godhra train burning incident. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film stars Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna.

Shark Tank India: Season 4

Release Date: January 6

The popular business reality show returns on SonyLIV, with seasoned judges such as Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal, joined by new faces Viraj Bahl and Kunal Bahl. Innovators from across the country pitch their ideas to the panel, hoping to secure investment for their entrepreneurial ventures.

As the new year unfolds, these releases are sure to capture the attention of viewers, offering something for every taste—from intense thrillers to gripping action and thought-provoking dramas.

Also read: Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date, Time: When and Where to Watch?