November 7: Holiday for schools, colleges for Chhath Puja here!

In Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi, November 7 has been declared a holiday for schools and colleges on the eve of Chhath Puja, as this day is an important festival in the region.

Chhath Puja is a four-day celebration, dedicated to the sun god, one of the most important festivals in eastern India. The main ritual of the festival is performed on the sixth day of Kartik, the Hindu month, which usually falls between October and November.

On November 7, devotees pray to the setting sun, followed by rituals and offerings to the rising sun the next morning. The festival preaches cleanliness, purity, and devotion.

Regarding the festival, education institutions in these states are closed so that students as well as staff can engage in the celebration.

This holiday will bring much welcome relief to the students who should be able to join up with their families in viewing this festival of great national importance.

