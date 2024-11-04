Who is Shivani Talluri?, girl who got engaged to Narne Nithiin, Jr NTR’s brother-in-law

Hyderabad, Sunday witnessed the auspicious wedding of the versatile young actor and Jr NTR's brother-in-law Narne Nithiin with Shivani Talluri. A closely held marriage ceremony was participated in by a few close relatives and intimate friends such as Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi with children Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram.

Shivani Talluri has been the buzzword in the media ever since the news of this engagement came out. Still, who is Shivani Talluri? As per different reports, Shivani comes from a family very well connected to Suresh Babu Daggubati's family and was thus part of the grand Daggubati fraternity.

The engagement ceremony was a star-studded affair, with notable figures from both families in attendance. Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Venkatesh Daggubati were among the distinguished guests who graced the occasion.

Shivani Talluri hailed from a famous Hyderabad-based family. She, while studying at Oakridge School in Hyderabad followed by an engineering degree reflective of a strong interest in information and communication technology.

More interestingly, Shivani is a blood relative of some of the most prominent Telugu film families. She is marrying into the family of Jr NTR and she also happens to be a blood relative of the highly appreciated Daggubati family as Venkatesh Daggubati happens to be her blood relation. Also, Shivani is more closely related to the Bollineni family and that is bound to add more connections to the film industry.

