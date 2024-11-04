November 7 - 10: 4-Day holidays for Banks in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared the list of bank holidays in November 2024. According to RBI, banks will remain closed for 12 days in November, which include religious festivals, regional events, and weekends.

A continuous four-day bank holiday will start on November 7. The two days of Chhath Puja on November 7 and 8 fall mainly in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya are closed on November 8 due to Chhath Puja celebrations. The bank will remain closed on November 9, the second Saturday of the month, and on November 10, which is a Sunday.

This period will be avoided at times to prevent last-time complications. However, they may continue their online bank work on these holidays by themselves.

Chhath Puja is a renowned festival in Hinduism wherein devotees worship the God Sun. It is scheduled to be on the sixth day of the Hindu Month Kartik. It's celebrated mainly in Bihar and its surrounding areas, namely, Jharkhand and the northern part of UP.

The RBI's notification would also enable customers to check on the schedule beforehand before proceeding to the banks. Thus, they are not hampered by bank problems as they go there for their needs.

This holiday should be taken into account by anyone who needs to visit banks at an urgent hour so that they might do all their jobs before the holiday. Online services in banks have freed customers to continue managing and transacting on their accounts even on bank holidays.

