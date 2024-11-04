Activists of TN want name of transgender welfare body changed

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Transgender activists in Tamil Nadu have petitioned the state government to rename the state's transgender welfare board to one that will reflect a more inclusive spectrum of identities.

They propose changing its current name, Tamil Nadu Thirunangaigal Naala Variyam (Tamil Nadu Trans Women Welfare Board), to Thirunar Nala Variyam (Trans Persons Welfare Board) to reflect a more inclusive approach.

Established in 2008 by the DMK government under Kalaignar Karunanidhi, the board was reconstituted by the Stalin government in October 2021, with its tenure extended until October 2027.

The activists argue that the revised name would better represent the board’s diverse membership, which includes not only trans women but also trans men and an intersex person.

Arun Karthick, a transgender activist and unofficial member of the board, emphasised the need for inclusivity. He stated, “As trans men, we have represented the board since 2021, and many welfare initiatives are being undertaken with the support of the Tamil Nadu government’s social welfare department.”

He urged the government to rename the board to reflect the full spectrum of identities it serves. Activists also pointed out that media and government communications often lack clarity about the board’s diverse representation.

Karthick noted that a recent press release from a major Tamil publication mentioned only trans women, while applications were invited for both a trans man and intersex persons.

He added that officials, including ministers, have sometimes used “trans women” instead of “trans persons” in official documents, leading to confusion.

Prominent trans woman activist, writer, and poet Kalki Subramanian echoed the demand for a name change. “We have been pushing the government for a long time to rename the board. My suggestion is Tamil Nadu Transpersons and Intersex Persons Welfare Board,” she said.

The Tamil Nadu government is also working on a draft policy for gender and sexual minorities, including LGBTQIA+ individuals. This draft, prepared with input from 240 community members and consultations by the Social Welfare Commissionerate, proposes a range of support measures.

Recommendations include horizontal reservations in education and employment for transgender and intersex persons, protection against job termination for those undergoing gender transition, and recognition of same-gender relationships through a Deed of Familial Association.

The policy further advocates for sensitive healthcare for lesbian, bisexual, and transmasculine individuals, separate prison facilities for trans inmates, and protections against family violence and corrective rape for LGBTQIA+ persons.

These changes represent a significant step towards ensuring equitable treatment and recognition for Tamil Nadu’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.