Homage to 1857 martyrs: IAF to hold air show in Patna

Patna, April 8 (IANS) In a spectacular tribute to the martyrs of India’s freedom struggle of 1857, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will host an aerobatic air show over the JP Ganga Pathway, popularly known as Marine Drive, in Patna on April 22-23.

The event will be headlined by the renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, featuring nine Hawk-132 jet aircraft performing synchronised aerial manoeuvres over the Ganga River.

The decision to organise the event was taken by the Bihar government as part of a series of commemorations marking the birth anniversary of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, the iconic hero of the 1857 revolt and a symbol of courage and resistance in India’s freedom struggle.

On April 22, the IAF will do the full-dress rehearsal of the air show.

Students and college-goers will be specially invited to witness the rehearsal and get inspired by the IAF.

On April 23, the official air show will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The timing of the air show on both days is from 10:15 am to 12:15 pm.

The Bihar government has chosen designated spots near the approach road in front of the Divisional Commissioner’s office, close to Gandhi Maidan Patna and it will be open to the public.

Speaking to the media, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, S. Siddharth said, “This event is an homage to the heroes of 1857, particularly Babu Veer Kunwar Singh. He continues to inspire generations, and this air show is a gesture of gratitude to his legacy and a way to instil patriotic spirit among the youth.”

The event is being jointly organised by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, District Administration Patna, and the Cabinet Secretariat.

“This event will not only pay respects to our freedom fighters but will also inspire young minds to serve the nation by joining the Indian Air Force,” Siddharth added.

The air show will be on the lines of Republic Day and Independence Day events, aiming to create enthusiasm and pride among the people of Bihar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.