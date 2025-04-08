‘Educate your children’: Castes with only 10 pc population have more jobs, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, April 8 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a strong pitch for the rights and upliftment of the Bhuiya-Musahar community during a ‘Sammelan’ held at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna on Tuesday.

The event saw a massive turnout from the marginalised community, as Tejashwi Yadav sought to connect with them and highlight their underrepresentation in key sectors.

Tejashwi Yadav emphasised the legacy of his father and RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, stating, “Only Lalu Prasad has worked to take the backward society forward. The BJP and RSS never want to see you progressing. That’s why your share in government jobs remains so low despite being a large part of Bihar’s population.”

He alleged that the BJP has undermined reservations and continues to “steal the rights” of the marginalised.

“Educate your children. Other castes with only 10 per cent of the population have more jobs than you. Why? Because they understand their rights. You must too,” he said.

The RJD leader made a major electoral promise: “The day I become the Chief Minister, I will ensure that permanent houses are built for all families living in night shelters, slums, and by the drains. Support me, give me five years. I may be immature by age, but I am not weak in my words. I will fulfil what I promise.”

While addressing the crowd, Tejashwi Yadav presented alarming figures of the Musahar community, with a population of 40 lakhs, which has produced only 20 doctors and 76 engineers in Bihar.

The Dom caste, with 2.6 lakh people, has only 19 doctors and 63 engineers. “Overall, only 0.015 per cent of Scheduled Caste members are doctors,” he remarked.

“These numbers reflect the systemic neglect. BJP does not want the backward communities to grow. They want to keep you poor and dependent,” Tejashwi said, urging the community to rise through education and political participation.

