November 29 holiday for schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government had already made a series of preparedness for students and its staff amid the intensifying Cyclone Fengal. As a preventive measure, the government has declared a holiday in at least 11 districts - Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam - ahead of schools and colleges.

While holidays were declared to be for schools in the case of Chennai and Chengalpattu alone, other districts like Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, and Puducherry, along with Karaikal, had institutions declared to be closed.

The declaration of holidays was made based on warnings from the Regional Meteorological Centre, which had predicted heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu. Meteorological predictions for Wednesday indicated widespread rainfall in several areas, with a continued warning for Thursday.

As the cyclone is bound to pour heavy rains across several districts, there's a likelihood that schools and colleges might be declared on holiday on November 29. Districts like Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Chennai have been put under high alert and are readying themselves for more rainfall alongside other districts such as Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai.

This situation advises the students and their parents to remain alert and careful concerning the weather forecast to listen to the government's declaration about holidays. Given that it would rain a lot due to the cyclone, November 29, most likely, be declared a closed day at the colleges and schools.

