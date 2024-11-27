November 28 holiday for schools, colleges or not?

The local administration in Chennai and several other districts in Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday, November 27, due to the heavy rainfall forecast. With the Meteorological Department predicting heavy rains in the region, the authorities have decided to close schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

Thiruvallur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Karaikal, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, and Cuddalore have declared schools and colleges a holiday. However, the other districts declared an occasion for both schools and colleges, while in the cases of Chennai and Chengalpattu districts, it is only a holiday for schools.

With the intensity of the rainfall forecast showing no let-up, schools will probably shut down on 28 November, too. But that will largely depend upon the decision made by the administration after their morning assessment of the prevailing situation. Students and their parents are thus advised to contact their colleges and school administrations for confirmation before proceeding to join their classes.

Heavy rain showers have caused extensive dislocations in the region, as most roads and low-lying areas have been flooded. Authorities are clearing the waterlogged areas and restoring normalcy in the region as soon as possible. Meanwhile, a declaration of holidays for schools and colleges would come as a relief to parents and students who were worried about their children's safety.

