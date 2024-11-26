November 27 Heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh; Holiday for schools?

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy falls at many places in the districts of East and West Godavari, Vizag, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, and Guntur over the next four days following a well-marked low-pressure area intensifying into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean.

The IMD predicts the system will move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression within 24 hours. For the next two days, it will likely continue moving northwest towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast, with lower tropospheric north-easterly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

IMD has issued weather warnings for the State in the coming days. On November 26, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema, and thunderstorms are also expected at isolated locations in these areas.

On November 27, isolated locations over SCAP and Rayalaseema are likely to experience heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

The Andhra Pradesh schools might declare holidays on November 26 and November 27, considering the forecast. Parents and students are suggested to check with their respective schools regarding holiday declarations.

The heavy rainfall warning has necessitated the government to take precautionary measures so that no life loss or property damage takes place. Citizens are advised not to venture out during heavy rainfalls and are asked to avoid visiting places that have chances of getting inundated.

