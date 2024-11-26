Here’s how Sharvari keeps herself entertained

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Sharvari has revealed the secret on how she kept herself entertained after long hours on set.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself with her hair clips. She is looking into the camera and smiling. The actress flaunted her perfect skin with a hint of blush on her cheeks and a subtle lipstick.

For the caption, the actress, who is seen sitting in the dressing area, wrote: “Keeping myself entertained after 13 hours on set.”

Talking about her professional life, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film “Alpha”, a spy thriller. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. It is slated to release in December, 2025.

In other news, the actress lauded the Viksit Bharat initiative on November 23. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for greater youth involvement in shaping the nation’s future, the Ministry of Youth Affairs has reimagined the National Youth Festival into Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

The initiative aims to capture the collective potential of India’s youth, and encourage them to contribute to the country’s development.

Talking about the initiative, she said, “It is hugely empowering to know that the youth can present ideas on nation building to the honourable Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi and some of the biggest global icons.”

She said that she is delighted to join the Viksit Bharat Youth Leaders Dialogue and invite everyone to share their ideas to make India the best country in the world.

She further added: “We are a young country, we have huge ambitions and aspirations but to achieve our goals, we need to take part in strengthening our motherland. We need to take active part in engaging with our leaders and sharing our ideas. Everyone must contribute and every voice is important”.

