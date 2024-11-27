Turkish police arrest two suspected IS members in Istanbul

Istanbul, Nov 27 (IANS) Turkish police detained two suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) in Istanbul over an alleged plot to carry out a bomb attack, local media reported.

The operation on Tuesday followed intelligence received by the Istanbul Police Department's Counter-terrorism Branch, indicating IS plans to target the city, reports Xinhua, quoting Demiroren news agency.

Authorities identified one suspect, who operated online under the alias Bekir Al Kurdi after he made inquiries on social media about constructing a pressure cooker bomb. Investigators traced him to the Gaziosmanpasa district, where he was found working with another suspect, police said.

Searches of their residence uncovered high-sensitivity explosives, large quantities of bomb-making chemicals, laboratory equipment, camouflage gear, masks, lab clothing, IS flags, banned publications, and digital materials, according to police.

Turkey, which designated IS as a terrorist organisation in 2013, has faced multiple attacks by the group in recent years. Turkish security forces have ramped up counter-terrorism operations nationwide, targeting suspected members and supporters.

