January 17 Holiday for schools or not?

Many parts of India are facing rain and festivals with cold weather. Due to this, some schools are closed, and some are open. Let's see in which states January 17 is a holiday for schools and colleges.

In Haryana, some schools were closed for winter holidays from January 1 to January 15. However, because of the very cold weather, these schools will now be closed for two more days. Therefore, January 17 will be a holiday for these schools.

Some schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh are also closed due to the severe cold. Those schools will reopen on January 20. So, the holidays for those schools will be on January 17.

But in other parts of India, that school holiday won't work. In the state of Tamil Nadu, schools were reopened on January 16 after the holidays for Pongal. So, on January 17, the school will remain open.

Schools in Delhi are open on January 17. There is no holiday declared on this date. However, some schools might conduct special activities or events related to the Makar Sankranti festival.

Schools in Karnataka were closed on January 14 and 15, on account of the Makar Sankranti festival. But they reopened on January 16. So, schools in Karnataka will be open on January 17.

In short, whether January 17 is a school holiday or not depends on the place where you live. Some schools close due to bad weather or festivals, while some open. For your information, you should confirm with your school whether it opens or closes on January 17.

