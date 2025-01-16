Kevin Pietersen Expresses Interest in Team India Batting Coach Position

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering adding a new member to the coaching staff to help improve the batting unit. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has shown interest in the role and is available to take it up.

The Indian team’s performance in the recent Australia series raised concerns, particularly the performance of senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India struggled with the bat and lost the five-match series 3-1. Rohit Sharma was dropped from the fifth Test in Sydney, and his future in red-ball cricket is uncertain. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will need to prove himself to keep his spot in the squad.

Reports suggest that BCCI officials, after discussing with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, are considering bringing in more experienced coaches. Currently, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate serve as assistant coaches, but neither has managed an international team before. Gautam Gambhir, who has mentored Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders previously but never served as a head coach of any team.BCCI officials are also thinking about adding an experienced former Indian cricketer with vast domestic knowledge to the coaching staff. However, no official comments have been made, and no advertisements have been released for the position.

Though Pietersen doesn’t have coaching experience, he had a successful international cricket career, playing 277 matches and scoring 13,797 runs. After retiring, he moved to broadcasting and is also an environmentalist.